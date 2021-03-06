Computerised system to check illegal sale of arms

LAHORE:The Home Department has decided to introduce a computerised system to curb the sale of arms illegally. The pilot project will be launched in Lahore in a few other districts.

According to sources, the pilot project will be started initially in some districts of Punjab, including Lahore. The computerised system will be installed at every arms dealer's shop which will have a server in the Home Department. Under the system, any arms dealer would not sell arms to a person who does not have arms license. The dealers will be required to enter the the license number of those who bought even a single bullet or arms. The dealers who would sell arms without entry will be caught in the audit. After the successful test run, the computerised system will be extended to all arms dealers’ shops in all districts. A total of about 700 arms dealers across Punjab have licenses, so far 90 per cent arms dealers’ licenses have been made computerised. The licenses of many dealers who are not getting their weapons’ licenses computerised have been blocked.