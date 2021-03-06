Man shot dead for resisting motorcycle-snatching bid

A man died at a hospital after being shot on Shaheed-e-Millat Road on Friday. The man, 25-year-old Asif Masih, son of Riasat Masih, was a resident of Korangi and worked at a private firm.

According to SHO Aurangzaib Khattak, the man was shot twice in the head when he put up resistance during a motorcycle-snatching bid. The suspects took the victimâ€™s motorcycle away while fleeing.

Responding to calls for help, rescuers transported the injured to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where he succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Five injured

Two people were wounded in a firing incident that took place near Chandni Chowk in Clifton. The injured were taken to the JPMC for medical treatment where they were identified as 35-year-old Jafar, son of Essa, and Wasim, 32, son of Asghar. Police said the incident took place over offering resistance during a mugging bid.

In another incident, 30-year-old Samina, wife of Yasin, was shot in her leg during a scuffle over a family issue at her house near Sohrab Goth, the Site Superhighway police said.

She was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Moreover, 26-year-old Abdullah, son of Qadir, was injured in a firing incident in Gulshan-e-Sikandar. The man was transported to the Civil Hospital for medical treatment. Police said that the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.

Earlier on Thursday, a shopkeeper was killed and three others, including a Rangers official, were wounded in separate firing incidents in parts of the metropolis.

Barber kidnapped

A hairdresser was kidnapped from a salon in the Buffer Zone area on Friday. Police said some unidentified people entered the salon and took the man away with them after beating him badly. Later, the hairdresser, namely Qamar Abbas, was found unconscious a few meters away from the salon. CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. The incident apparently took place over a personal enmity, police said. An investigation is under way.