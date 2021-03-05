close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
March 5, 2021

3 cousins die in road accident while making video

National

A
APP
March 5, 2021

MUZAFFARGARH: Three cousins were killed as a speeding truck ran over them while making video for social media near Bunday Shah Tehsil Alipur on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, three cousins sitting on motorcycle were busy in making video for social media when suddenly a speeding truck crushed them near Bunday Shah Multan road.

Latest News

More From Pakistan