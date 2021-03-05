3 cousins die in road accident while making video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MUZAFFARGARH: Three cousins were killed as a speeding truck ran over them while making video for social media near Bunday Shah Tehsil Alipur on Thursday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, three cousins sitting on motorcycle were busy in making video for social media when suddenly a speeding truck crushed them near Bunday Shah Multan road.