Student crushed to death by train in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A student was killed when hit by a speeding train in Baringarh area in Amangarh near here on Thursday.

Nauman Ali, a resident of Pir Qilla in Khyber tribal district, told the police that he along with his cousins Mansoor, Sajid, Asif and Zeeshan, residents of Michni in Khyber district, had come to attend Mehndi function held in connection with the marriage of their relative Tahir Khan at Labour Colony in Baringarh.

He said that they were present at the railway track in Baringarh when a speeding train - Rahman Baba Express, which was going to Karachi from Peshawar - struck Mansoor, injuring him critically.

Nauman added that he was pulled by Sajid from the track while Zeeshan and Asif jumped out to save their lives.

He said Mansoor, who was a student of 12 grade, later succumbed to his injuries.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.