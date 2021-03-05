IGP chairs seminar on DRCs in Mardan

MARDAN: Inspector General of Police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi chaired a seminar of dispute resolution councils of Mardan region at the Town Hall on Thursday.

The event was attended by office-bearers of DRCs from all over Mardan region, regional police officer Mardan and the district police officers of Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera and Swabi.

Speaking at the

event, the IGP said that the DRCs are in accordance with the Islamic teachings and social values and efforts were underway to strengthen them further solving people’s problems at the doorstep.

He said that the DRCs have solved 29,000 cases in the Mardan region, comprising the districts of Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera and Swabi.

He said the DRCs set up in all districts of the province had averted enmities and clashes through their conflict resolution measures.

He said representatives of the minorities would also be included in the DRCs soon.

On the occasion, the members of the DRCs apprised the IGP of the problems they encountered in their working and presented suggestions for improvement.