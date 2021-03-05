Dry weather forecast

LAHORE:Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while cold weather in hill stations. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -07°C while in Lahore, it was 13.7°C and maximum was 29.5°C.