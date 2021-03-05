‘Revamp health facilities within deadline’

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the officials concerned to complete revamping project of health facilities under the Prime Minister’s Health Initiative within the stipulated deadline. The minister issued these directions while addressing a meeting at the Committee Room of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Thursday.

The minister reviewed the progress of development schemes. Additional Secretary Development Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Omar Farooq Alvi and officials of the Project Management Unit attended the meeting. Additional Secy Development presented the progress update at the ongoing schemes under the Prime Minister’s Health Initiative.

The health minister said that the revamping project was underway under the Prime Minister’s Health Initiative in eight selected districts and the government would improve the facilities at public sector hospitals, she added. The revamping of government hospitals is the need of the hour, she said adding that the hospitals in Attock, Mianwali, Jhang, Dera Ghazi Khan, Chiniot, Lodhran, Kasur and Rajanpur were being revamped at a huge cost of Rs8 billion.

“In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are working hard to provide best possible facilities to people of Pakistan. The shortage of doctors is being addressed in all hospitals. On the direction from Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, we are upgrading all Basic Health Units to round-the-clock model. The provision of medicines, doctors’ attendance and other services are being provided at all hospitals. After revamping of the government hospitals, card holders will be able to utilise healthcare facilities”, she concluded.

‘Eye disease on rise: Ameerud Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said there is a need to stay safe from eye diseases and maintain natural vision. He expressed these views while addressing the concluding session of a seven-day training course held under the Health Education Programme of PGMI to improve the skills of young doctors of the Department of Ophthalmology at Lahore General Hospital. He stressed that eyes should be protected as much as any other part of the body.