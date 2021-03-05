close
Fri Mar 05, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 5, 2021

39 more die from corona in Punjab

Lahore

LAHORE:Around 39 patients died from corona and 796 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Thursday, the death toll reached 5,480 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 174,191 in the province.

