39 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 39 patients died from corona and 796 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Thursday, the death toll reached 5,480 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 174,191 in the province.