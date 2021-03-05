Plantation drive at IIU

Islamabad: International Islamic University president Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi inaugurated the spring plantation campaign on the university's new campus on Thursday by planting a fig sapling.

The plantation ceremony was attended by IIU Vice President Academics Dr. Ayaz Afsar, Dean Faculty of Basic and Applied Sciences Dr. Muhammad Irfan, Chairman Department of Environmental Science Dr. Ibrar Shinwari, Chairperson Department of Environmental Science, Dr. Syeda Maria Ali, Assistant Director Horticulture Altaf Barki.