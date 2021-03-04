Russia brands critical doctors’ union ‘foreign agent’

Ag AFP

MOSCOW: Russia onWednesday named amedical trade union with ties to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a "foreign agent", but the group vowed to continue supporting doctors and hospital workers. The Alliance of Doctors drewattention for criticising Moscow´s response to the coronavirus pandemic, accusing authorities of failing to protectmedics and downplaying the severity of the outbreak. It is headed by Anastasia Vasilyeva, who is Navalny´s personal doctor and was filmed playing a Beethoven piano score when police searched her home in January. —AFP