MoU signed to boost Pak-Belarus trade ties

LAHORE: Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company and Belarus Consulate signed an agreement to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries.

The MoU was signed by CEO PIEDMC Ali Moazzam Syed and Honorary Consulate General Belarus Waleed Mushtaq. Belarus expressed interest in the auto sector, economic zones and tractor manufacturing. According to the MoU, chambers delegations and information’s will be exchanged to promote trade between the two countries. Both partners will support each other to explore avenues of potential growth. Ambassador of Belarus Andrei Metelitsa, Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabil Hashmi, Board Directors Usman Ali Malik, Dr Samira Rehman and General Manager Business Development Amina Faisal Shah were also present.