PU announces scholarships for Tajik students

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has announced scholarships for the students of Tajikistan who would seek admissions at PU from fall 2021 as a part of efforts to bring two nations together.

He was talking to Tajikistan’s Ambassador Ismatullo Nasredin at the VC office here on Wednesday. Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Regional Integration Centre Director Dr Fauzia Hadi Ali, Centre for Global and Strategic Studies Executive Director Khalid Taimur and others were present. Nasredin said both the countries were historically and culturally connected.