Inter-hostel cricket tournament at IIU

Islamabad : An inter-hostel cricket tournament kicked-off here at the new campus of International Islamic University (IIU).

The activity is part of the vision and initiatives of the IIU president for providing a healthy and quality education environment to the students.

The colorful ceremony was joined by enthralled players of 8 teams and their supporters, while Vice President AF&P, Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani and Vice-president Academics, Prof. Dr. Ayaz Afsar were also present as distinguished guests.

The ceremony was also joined by the organizing committee headed by Provost male, Dr. Ibrar Anver and Students Advisor Male, Dr. Tauqeer Sargana.

It was also attended by Chief Security Officer, Col. (r) Amjad Zaman, Assistant Director P&PR, Al-Hassan, Khalid Chaudhary, Incharge Sports, Assistant Director, Muhammad Ausaf, Coach Muhammad Naseer and supporting staff members.

All the teams of the hostels of new campus and Kuwait hostels have been provided separate kits and mentors to lead.

The Vice President Academics inaugurated the event by playing a ball on the pitch as a batsman.

Earlier, addressing the opening ceremony as a chief guest, Dr. Ayaz Afsar hailed the activity saying that sports activities are equally important along with the academic activities.

He reiterated his resolve that there will be stone left unturned to provide a healthy and peaceful milieu of learning to the students.

He appreciated the joint venture of students advisor office and the provost office saying that the tournament is an omen of a new start after a hiatus due to global pandemic.

Dr. N.B. Jumani, addressing the ceremony as a guest of honour said that co-curricular and extra-curricular activities are part and parcel of the education process.

He said the administration is keen to follow the instruction of IIUI President to let students excel in all the fields.