Thu Mar 04, 2021
March 4, 2021

Junior National Tennis C’ship 2021 inaugurated

Sports

March 4, 2021

LAHORE: The Junior National Tennis Championship 2021 was formally inaugurated here at PLTA Courts on Wednesday.

Hush Puppies Head of Marketing and Merchandising Rizwan Siddiqui, Head of Marketing and Brand Meshaal Danish and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) inaugurated the event.

In the U-18 pre-quarterfinals, Faizan Fayyaz beat Zaeem Ghafoor 6-0, 6-2, Uzair Khan beat Mahatir Muhammad 6-4, 1-6, 10-6, Nalain Abbas beat Ahtesham Arif 6-3, 6-2, Hamid Israr beat Azan Sajid 6-0, 6-1, Ahmad Nael beat Hamza Jawad 6-3, 6-4, and Hasheesh Kumar beat Haroon Arshad 6-0, 6-0.

In U-18 doubles quarterfinals, Hasheesh Kumar/Mahatir Muhammad beat Hassan/Uzair 4-1, 4-1; Farman/Nalain beat Shaeel/Ahmad Nael 5-3, 5-3; and Hamid/Zalan beat Azan/Moavia Butt 4-0, 4-0.

