Moazzam holds virtual ‘Katchehry’ with diaspora

By News Desk

LONDON: High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan has held the second virtual “Khuli Katchehry” with the Pakistani community in the UK, where community members from various walks of life attended the virtual event and discussed their issues.

The interaction was organised on Tuesday accordance with the guidelines given by the Prime Minister of Pakistan to ensure close contact with the Pakistani diaspora and resolve their issues, a statement said.

The diaspora members conveyed their complaints and suggestions regarding visas, NICOPs and passports. The High Commissioner welcomed the suggestions and redressed some of the complaints instantly. He assured the participants that the high commission and its four consulates general were making constant efforts to improve the consular services.

The High Commissioner once again urged the Pakistani community to continue to cooperate with the authorities and get themselves vaccinated as soon as they receive a call from their GP or healthcare workers. The participants appreciated the High Commission’s outreach efforts and facilitation to community.