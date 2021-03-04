Man killed by neighbourer over monetary issue

LAHORE:A 40-year old man was killed by his neighbourer in the Hanjarwal area on Wednesday following a monetary issue.

The victim was identified as Noor Muhammad of Shadiwal. The accused had borrowed money from the victim Noor Muhammad and failed to return the same. On the day of the incident, Noor Muhammad requested him to return his money, on which the accused thrashed him. As a result, he received fatal injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Rs2m taken away: Two robbers took away Rs2 million from a manager of a private company in the Naseerabad area on Wednesday. The victim Naseer withdrew Rs2 million from a bank in Faisal Town and was on his way to his office when two armed bike riders intercepted him and took away the cash.

commits suicide: A 26-year old man committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in the Naseerabad area on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Afzal. Police shifted the body to morgue.

fire: Fire broke out in a scrap godown on Katar Bund Road on Wednesday. Cause of fire was said to be short circuit. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.