Pervaiz terms unopposed Senate polls in Punjab good development

LAHORE:Punjab Minister Ch Zaheeruddin hosted a dinner at a local hotel in honour of the Senators elected unopposed from Punjab and members of the Punjab Assembly here on Tuesday.

The chief guest of the function was Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi. The dinner was attended by newly-elected Senator Kamil Ali Agha of the PML-Q and a large number of members of the Punjab Assembly including Secretary Punjab

Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti, DG Parliamentary Affairs Inayat Ullah Luk and MPAs Malik Muhammad Anwar, Mian Shafi Muhammad, Sajid Ahmad Khan, Ali Akhtar, Ehsanul Haq, Dr Afzal, Shujat Nawaz Ajnala, Abdullah Warraich, Malik Jamshed Altaf, Ch Adnan, Raja Yawar Kamal Khan, Zafar Iqbal, Sardar Asif Nakai, Mehr Muhammad Aslam, Nawabzada Waseem Khan Baddozai, Aun Hameed, Faisal Farooq Cheema, Mian Alamdar Abbas Qureshi, Ahmad Ali Aulakh, Mohtarma Sonia, Omar Aftab, Khurrum Ejaz, Nazeer Chohan, Malik Mukhtar Ahmad, Abdul Hayee Dasti, Asif Majeed, Ch Masood Ahmad, Raza Hussain Bokhari, Ashraf Khan Rind, Khwaja Dawood Sulemani, Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, Sabreena Javed, Uzma Kardar, Mussarat Jamshed, Aasiya Amjad, Momina Waheed, Basima Chaudhry, Khadeeja Omer, Mamoon Tarar and Ahmad Khan among others. On the occasion, MPAs and party leaders appreciated the role of Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi regarding the Senate elections.

MPAs congratulated Senator Kamil Ali Agha on being elected unopposed. Addressing the participants, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said, “Unopposed election of the Senate in Punjab is a good development. Democracy has got an opportunity to flourish in the tense political environment.

All political parties have made the right decision by mutual understanding. We believe in consultation in political matters, always giving priority to national interests inside and outside the House and doing politics imbued with service to people.” Addressing the function, newly-elected Senator Kamil Ali Agha said the vision of Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Pervaiz Elahi in national affairs is very clear. “I will play my role in national affairs in line with the vision of the leadership in the upper house,” he said.

PML-N: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has claimed that the PTI members will also vote for Yousuf Raza Gilani. She alleged that the PTI had bankrupted the country while experimenting and if PTI members were sincere to the

country and the nation, then they should listen to the voice of their conscience while voting, she concluded.