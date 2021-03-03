The number of dog bite cases is rising steadily in several residential areas of Swat. The fear of being bitten by a stray dog has gripped residents who are now reluctant to go out of the house for recreational purposes. The indifference of the local authorities has created more problems for residents. To add insult to injury, the city’s healthcare centres don’t have the sufficient stock of the rabies vaccine.

The relevant authorities should take proper steps to deal with this issue. First, they need to ensure that all healthcare centres around the city have the vaccine. They also have to make sure that dogs are not hurt and that they’re transferred to other non-residential areas where they can easily find food and live peacefully.

Tariq Khan

Swat