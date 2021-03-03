DG RDA visits development projects

Rawalpindi : The Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Captain (r) Abdul Sattar Isani has visited various development projects,says a press release.

He checked dualisation of Dr Qadeer Khan Road from Islamabad Highway to Falcon Complex, construction/widening and improvement of Dry Port Road from Rahimabad flyover at Airport Road to Welfare Complex via Chaklala Railway Station, Shell Depot, and building three pedestrian bridges on Airport Road.

He appreciated construction work on Dr Qadeer Khan Road as 2.25 km road work has been completed. He directed that construction work on Dr Qadeer Khan road, Dry Port Road and three pedestrian bridges on Airport road should be completed as soon as possible, so that the sufferings of people could be lessened.

Chief Engineer Aamir Rasheed, RDA, Director Archetect Shuja Ali, DD Engineering Amanat Ali and other officers also visited along with DG RDA.