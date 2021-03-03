Baloch culture day marked

Islamabad : The Baloch Culture Day is being observed to showcase the rich historically diverse culture of this area. Balochistan is a land of various languages, races, and cradles centuries-old civilisation. All this is the identity of Balochistan and Pakistan as well.

This was stated by the Federal Minister for Education, National Heritage and Culture Division Shafqat Mehmood at a musical evening arranged by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts to mark "Baloch Culture Day" here at the National Art Gallery, Open Air Theatre, and Islamabad.

This day is meant to showcase the diversity and richness of the centuries-old culture, traditions, music to the people of Pakistan and the world at large, the minister added. We are committed to project the real image of Pakistan through our cultural heritage of all the areas of the country.

Earlier DG, PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed, introducing the artists of the evening said that PNCA is working on the project to open its regional offices at all the provincial capitals to streamline the cultural activities for promotion and projection of the arts and artists of far-flung areas. With the support of the present Government and artist community, we hope to achieve this cherished goal.

Today's programme is a step in this direction. The women's band "Kehkishan", "Nur Sur" and "Banur" band presented popular Balochi tracks while university students presented folk dances of Baluchistan. The audience immensely enjoyed the performance and commented that we are provided the opportunity to know about the traditions, music, and life of other areas of Pakistan for which we are thankful to PNCA and hope this will continue on regular basis.