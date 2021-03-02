Senate elections: Governors violating Code of Conduct, PPP writes to ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party on Monday approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with request to take notice for violating Code of Conduct by the governors of the four provinces for running the election campaign of the PTI candidates in their provinces.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner, Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari referred the ECP’s Code of Conduct in which it barred the president and governors of the provinces from election campaign relating to the Senate poll in any manner whatsoever and directed them not to use their respective offices and residences in connection therewith.

The letter stated that despite clear directions contained in the Code of Conduct, the governors of the provinces are often reporting in media the proceedings and details of meetings with various candidates for the upcoming Senate elections. “It appears that either the governors have not read the Code of Conduct or they are willfully violating it,” Nayyer stated in the letter.

Requesting to take the action, Bukhari stated that the governors should be asked for strictly observing the Code of Conduct and desist from using their offices and residences for Senate election due on March 3, 2021.