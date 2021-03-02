Currency dealer robbed in Takhtbhai

TAKHTBHAI: Four masked gunmen deprived a currency dealer of millions of rupees and thousands of Saudi riyals at gunpoint and decamped with cash in the jurisdiction of Lundkhwar Police Station on Monday.

Locals said that four masked men, who were equipped with sophisticated weapons, intercepted one Ali Rahman, a known money changer in Lundkhwar Bazaar, and snatched Rs3.2 million, 20,000 Saudi riyals, a pistol, two mobile sets and the keys of his car from him.

They said that the robbers committed the robbery when the currency dealer closed his shop and was leaving for his nearby Salak village in the evening.Traders and shopkeepers condemned the incident and demanded the police to arrest the accused forthwith.