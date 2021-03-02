No buildings for students of 2 govt schools

MANSEHRA: The students of two government schools which were demolished by the Wapda to create a road to link the 4,320-megawatt Dasu Hydropower Project with the Kamila town, have been receiving education in a miserable condition for the last one year.

“The Wapda has pulled down buildings of two schools but failed to reconstruct them at an appropriate alternative piece of land, resulting in management holding classes under the open sky,” Maulana Waliullah Toheed told reporters in Dasu the district headquarters of Upper Kohistan on Monday.

Flanked by a group of locals, he said the Wapda had grounded the government Primary school and government high school in the Suo area as the buildings were coming in the way of a road being built to link the Dasu Hydropower Project with the Kamila town.

“The Wapda has signed an agreement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department to reconstruct both schools at an alternative piece of land but a year has passed and the schoolchildren are receiving education at the open places,” Maulana Waliullah said.

Another resident Ahmad Nabi said that people of Suo sub-division had met local lawmakers and Upper Kohistan district administration to seek reconstruction of schools but to no avail. “We want an early completion of this mega energy project in our district and extending cooperation with the administrations and Wapda but hundreds of schoolchildren are without the facilities and educational environment,” said Ahmad Nabi.

Another local, Khursheed Ahmad said that if there was some delay in the reconstruction of the school buildings, the Wapda should provide the prefabricated shelters for the classrooms and staff.