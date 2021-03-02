Caught in the act?

The ECP’s decision to hold fresh elections in the NA-75 constituency is certainly an unprecedented and bold decision. Events like the controversial 2008 polls and the inordinate delay in the foreign funding case against the PTI had considerably eroded the moral authority and credibility of the ECP.

According to some political observers, it was the Daska event which really pushed the ECP to the wall because of which it had no choice but to take an independent and bold decision to reassert itself. The ECP, in its comprehensive decision, also took to task various government officials who were responsible for making the Daska election a complete farce.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad