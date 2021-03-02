Accused with fake currency arrested

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested an accused and recovered fake currency from him, a police spokesman said. According to details, DIG (Operations) Islamabad Afzaal Ahmad Kausar categorically directed all police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime and secure the city.

Following these directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA including ASI along with others for special checking in various areas of city. This police team during special checking nabbed an accused namely Muhammad Jafar and recovered fake currency worth one lac and a vehicle. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant.