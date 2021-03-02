close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2021

Accused with fake currency arrested

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2021

Islamabad: Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police have arrested an accused and recovered fake currency from him, a police spokesman said. According to details, DIG (Operations) Islamabad Afzaal Ahmad Kausar categorically directed all police officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime and secure the city.

Following these directions, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur-Rehman constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP CIA including ASI along with others for special checking in various areas of city. This police team during special checking nabbed an accused namely Muhammad Jafar and recovered fake currency worth one lac and a vehicle. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to remain vigilant.

Latest News

More From Islamabad