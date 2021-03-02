Two elderly men killed in road accidents

Two elderly men lost their lives in road accidents on Monday. An official of the SITE Area police station said that an elderly man was killed in a road traffic accident on Manghopir Road, adding that the victim was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The official said that after the man’s post-mortem examination, his body was transported from the hospital to the morgue, where it would be kept until he could be identified. The policeman said that the elderly man had been trying to cross the road when an unidentified vehicle ran him over, adding that a case had been registered and further investigation was under way.

Regarding the other incident, an official of the Korangi Industrial Area police station said that an elderly man was killed in a road traffic accident near Chamra Chowrangi, adding that the victim was taken to the JPMC. The official said the victim was identified as 60-year-old Shahid Mehmood, son of Barkat Ali, adding that the man was a resident of the Korangi neighbourhood. The elderly man had been riding his motorbike when an unidentified vehicle hit his two-wheeler.