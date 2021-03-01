Students get ready for regular classes from today

Rawalpindi : All schools and colleges, operating under the Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) Cant/ Garrison Directorate, would open from March 1 (Monday) as per the pre-coronavirus routine.

The educational institutes will be operating five days a week with 100 per cent attendance from Monday, the spokesman for the FGEI Wajid Masood said.

The full-fledged activities in schools and colleges had been restored after considerable decline in the corona cases.

He said heads of all educational departments had been instructed to ensure implementation of anti-COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit to avoid any contraction of the virus.

Wajid Masood said all students and faculty staff must follow the SOPs, maintain social distance, wear face masks and hand gloves, besides developing habit of frequent hand washing, especially during school/college timings.