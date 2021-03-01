Wahab credits whole unit for show against United

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz has credited the whole unit for the superb performance against Islamabad United in their Saturday night game of the HBL PSL 2021 here at National Stadium.

“Credit goes to the boys and bowling unit for the way they made a strong comeback,” he said after his team inflicted a six-wicket defeat on United.

“Batsmen are already doing a great job,” Wahab was quick to add.

Zalmi dismissed United for 118, the lowest total of the event so far. Zalmi then achieved the target after losing four wickets in the process.

Wahab said the blend of youth and experience is working for them. “I think we have an excellent blend of experience and youth and that is doing a great job,” said the skipper.

He said that they go match by match. “Our plans are that we go match by match. We try to execute the plans which is very important for the team’s success,” Wahab said.

He was happy that he is contributing in his team’s cause. “I got wickets in this game. For quite some time I had not been in rhythm but thanks God today I clicked and I think you cannot ask for anything more,” Wahab said.