Government committed to promoting education, says CM’s aide

MANSEHRA: Chief Minister’s Advisor on Population Ahmad Hussain Shah on Sunday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was giving due importance to the education sector to put the province on the way to real prosperity and development.

“The corruption committed by the successive governments in the past affected the education sector too. And as a result of which we couldn’t achieve prosperity but our government is committed to putting the province on the way to real development through sailing in the field of science and technology,” Ahmad Hussain Shah told the 16th parents day function of Pakistan Scout Cadet College Batrasi here.

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi couldn’t attend the event because of the inclement weather.

Shah, who announced Rs5 million for the college on behalf of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government approved four colleges for the district alone after coming into power.

The principal of the PSCC Brigadier (retd) Abdul Hafeez told the gathering that over 850 scout cadets from within the country and abroad were being equipped with modern disciplines.

The cadets presented outstanding performance in tent paging, horse show, gymnastic, Tyco Wando, physical drills and jumped over the fired rounds warming parent’s blood.

The scout cadets also presented the folk dances of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.