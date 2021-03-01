close
Mon Mar 01, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AY
Asim Yasin
&
ND
News Desk
March 1, 2021

Bilawal invites MQM-P to join PDM

Top Story

AY
Asim Yasin
&
ND
News Desk
March 1, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday invited the MQM-P to join the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a joint press conference accompanied by PDM and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman here, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the MQM-P to join the opposition alliance. He made the offer three days before the Senate elections. “Let us raise the voice for the rights of Karachi together,” he said. The PPP leader said that the MQM-P should fight against the government by becoming a part of PDM.

Latest News

More From Top Story