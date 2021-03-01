Bilawal invites MQM-P to join PDM

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday invited the MQM-P to join the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing a joint press conference accompanied by PDM and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman here, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the MQM-P to join the opposition alliance. He made the offer three days before the Senate elections. “Let us raise the voice for the rights of Karachi together,” he said. The PPP leader said that the MQM-P should fight against the government by becoming a part of PDM.