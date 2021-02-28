Presidential reference: SC to give opinion tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) will announce on March 1 its opinion on the presidential reference seeking its views about holding the upcoming Senate elections through the open ballot. A five-member larger bench of the apex court — headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi — will announce its reserved opinion on March 1 in the open court. The court the other day had reserved its opinion after all the counsel had concluded their arguments and after rebuttal of Attorney General Khalid Javed. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed had observed that the court will give its opinion.