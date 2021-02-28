Two more die of COVID-19

Rawalpindi: Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed another two lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 633 in the district though no death due to COVID-19 has been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory from where a total of 496 patients have so far died of the illness.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that as many as 92 patients have been tested positive for the illness from the twin cities in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 57,127. The number of patients being tested positive and the number of deaths being reported from the region reveals that the situation cannot be termed as under control at least at the moment.

In the last 24 hours, another 74 patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking tally to 44,106 of which 41,894 patients have recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases from the federal capital has got to 1716 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 18 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours. According to District Health Department Rawalpindi, of a total of 13,021 patients so far confirmed positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district, as many as 12,105 patients have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi was 283 on Saturday.

As many as 42 confirmed patients of the illness belonging to Rawalpindi were undergoing treatment at the public and private healthcare facilities in the district on Saturday while 241 confirmed patients of the disease were in isolation at their homes on Saturday.