LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, faculty members, officers and Universities’ Public Relations Officers Association have expressed their grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of senior journalist Dr Akmal Soomro and Assistant Prof of School of Communication Studies Dr Akram Soomro.

Her funeral prayer was offered at PU’s jogging park which was attended by PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, faculty members, journalists, employees, students and others. In their condolence message, the VC prayed that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and Allah may grant courage to the members of family to bear this irreparable loss.