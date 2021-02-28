Valuables gutted

LAHORE: Valuables worth thousands of rupees were gutted in an incident of fire in an electronics shop at Hall Road on Saturday.

According to details, fire broke out in a shop situated near Al-Khalil Center (5th floor) near Faisal Bank. Reportedly, the fire had broken out due to short circuit. Nearby people tried to extinguish it, however, they failed and it engulfed the shop.

Fire fighters reached the spot and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident. As Hall Road is a very congested area, rescuers faced much trouble in launching the rescue operation.