Sat Feb 27, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
February 27, 2021

Martyred cop laid to rest in Lakki

Peshawar

LAKKI MARWAT: A police constable, who was martyred at the checkpoint on Lakki-Begukhel road a day earlier, was laid to rest in Khoaidadkhel graveyard on Friday.

The police spokesperson said that Constable Falak Naz was performing his duty at the blockade point when two motorcyclists arrived and opened fire on him. Following the incident, District Police Officer Imran Khan along with police officers and a heavy contingent rushed to the spot. The body of the martyred policeman was shifted to the City Hospital for postmortem.

