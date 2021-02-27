Families of 4 slain women given cheques

PESHAWAR: The KP government on Friday handed compensation cheques to the legal heirs of the four women vocational trainers who had been targeted and killed in North Waziristan recently.

Bannu Division Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai handed over the cheques for Rs 500,000 each to the heirs of the four women, said an official handout.

Faqirzad, father of late Irshada Bibi and Ayesha Bibi, Muhammad Farooq Zaman, father of Jawariya Bibi and Amjad Zaman, brother of Naheed Bibi, received the cheques.

North Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, Bannu Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Lakki Marwat Deputy Commissioner, North Waziristan District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur and Miranshah Assistant Commissioner Adnan Abrar were present on the occasion as well.

Expressing his sympathy to the bereaved families, the commissioner said attacks on women folk were not only against the Pakhtun traditions but also against the teachings of Islam. The North Waziristan deputy commissioner assured that the local administration would continue support to the aggrieved families.