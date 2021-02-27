Appeal for assistance

Rawalpindi: The family of Saadullah Jan, a resident of Kohat has appealed to philanthropists to help them after his demise in a road accident, says a press release.

Saadullah Jan died in a bus accident few days back, while travelling from Kohat to Shakardara in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He was a pickup driver and hailed from a poor family, and is survived by a mother; a widow and an 8-year-old son and they have no one to financially support them. Anyone willing to help the family can be contacted at mobile phone no 0344-5050299.