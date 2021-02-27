Appeal for assistance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi: The family of Saadullah Jan, a resident of Kohat has appealed to philanthropists to help them after his demise in a road accident, says a press release.
Saadullah Jan died in a bus accident few days back, while travelling from Kohat to Shakardara in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He was a pickup driver and hailed from a poor family, and is survived by a mother; a widow and an 8-year-old son and they have no one to financially support them. Anyone willing to help the family can be contacted at mobile phone no 0344-5050299.