Ex-Norwegian PM stresses need for interfaith harmony

Lahore:An NGO organised an online session “Integrating Vulnerable Communities Inputs for Inclusive Development Roadmap in Pakistan,” bringing together Kjell Mange Bondevik, former prime minister of Norway and member of the club, with the leaders from religious and ethnic minorities to strengthen strategies and foster consensus to implement the Sustainable Development Goals in an inclusive and participatory manner.

According to a press release, during the session held by Club de Madrid and Aurat Foundation, former prime minister of Norway highlighted the need of interfaith harmony and establishment of forums for dialogue between the state and ethnic and religious minorities.

He also highlighted that the key legal, political and cultural steps were to be taken to create an inclusive environment for development. Norway has been successful in reducing inter-group tensions and integrating the migrated and indigenous local Sami communities in Agenda 2030 dialogue process. He appreciated the contribution made by the Pakistan origin immigrants to Norway and vowed his support for the integration of religious and ethnic minorities and interfaith harmony.

Naeem Mirza, executive director, Aurat Foundation, said women’s empowerment could be better ensured with their political participation at all levels.

Ramesh Singh Arora, MPA, said the religious and cultural tourism could support further integration of Sikh community in Pakistan. The Sikh community from all over world acknowledge the hospitality and secure environment provided to them in Pakistan, he said.

Mary James Gill, former MPA, stressed the need for socio-economic development of the marginalised groups within Christian communities. She stressed for effective participation of minorities in the mainstream political discourse.

Qadir Ali Nail, an MPA from Balochistan, said there was a significant decrease in the number of terrorist attacks on Hazara Community in the recent past. He stressed the need for inter-sectarian dialogue to ensure peace and development in Balochistan province. Tanzila Qambrani, MPA, said that the Sheedi tribes in Sindh and Balochistan needed to be socio-economically developed. Veerji Kohli, adviser to Sindh chief minister on human rights, also stressed the need for inclusion of minority groups in implementation and monitoring of Agenda 2030 in Pakistan.

Ali Imran, an expert of Club de Madrid, said the inclusion in anchored in two principles; Article 36 of the constitution which binds the state to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the minorities and Agenda 2030 principle of “Leaving no one behind.” He said that in Pakistan’s complex political culture and diverse society, it is particularly important to adopt an inclusive approach.

Since Pakistan is going to present its Voluntary National Review Report (VNR) to High Level Political Forum in 2021, the panelists and participants stressed to include religious and ethnic minorities’ inputs. Rafael Moreno from Club de Madrid summarised the discussion and vowed to continue Club de Madrid’S support to Pakistan under Shared Societies Programme.