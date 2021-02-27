16 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 16 patients died from COVID-19 while 748 new infections were confirmed in Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the death toll reached 5,323 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 170,222 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 18,079 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 3,263,282 in the province. Around 1,836 patients recovered during the last 24 hours which raised the number of total recovered individuals to 159,295 in the province.