CTD arrests ‘MQM-London target killer’

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police has claimed that it has arrested a close aide to the key suspect of the Baldia factory fire incident.

The arrested man was identified as Yasin, alias Kmaran, alias Dada. According to the CTD, was a close aide to Rehman Bhola. The arrest was made during a raid conducted on a tip-off in the Azizabad locality. The CTD said the suspect was affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and he was involved in various cases of target killings, including that of a police constable.

He had allegedly escaped to South Africa after being released from jail in 2009 and returned to homeland in 2019. He was secretly operating the MQM-L network in the city, the CTD said. Cases were registered while further investigation was underway.