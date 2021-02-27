CTD arrests ‘MQM-London target killer’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police has claimed that it has arrested a close aide to the key suspect of the Baldia factory fire incident.
The arrested man was identified as Yasin, alias Kmaran, alias Dada. According to the CTD, was a close aide to Rehman Bhola. The arrest was made during a raid conducted on a tip-off in the Azizabad locality. The CTD said the suspect was affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and he was involved in various cases of target killings, including that of a police constable.
He had allegedly escaped to South Africa after being released from jail in 2009 and returned to homeland in 2019. He was secretly operating the MQM-L network in the city, the CTD said. Cases were registered while further investigation was underway.