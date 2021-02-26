Hashoo Group to launch PC LEGACY Hotel in Hunza

ISLAMABAD: Hashoo Group will soon open PC LEGACY Hunza and it will be the second hotel by Hashoo Group in their recently introduced brand of hotels by the name of PC LEGACY following PC LEGACY Naran.

The brand PC LEGACY is a new chain of four-star hotels by Hashoo Group which already own and operate Pearl Continental, Marriott and Hotel One across Pakistan. PC LEGACY will bridge the gap for travellers between the five-star and the select service hotels.

In this connection an agreement was signed between Pakistan Services Limited and Linked International Pvt Ltd at Islamabad Marriott Hotel on Thursday.

"In line with the Prime Minister's vision, our goal is to develop sustainable infrastructure of hotels in Northern Pakistan. We plan to promote domestic tourism by offering state of the art travel and lodging facilitates to visitors at the most beautiful destinations of Pakistan, Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Hashoo Group said..

Faisal Sawani, Director Linked International Pvt Ltd, said, "We are proud to be partner with such a prestigious group of hotels that has decades of hospitality management experience and we are very confident that this project will be a huge success."

The agreement was signed by Haseeb Gardezi Chief Operating Officer Hospitality Division Hashoo Group and Mehboob Bhulani Linked International Pvt Ltd. Located at Nasirabad Hunza this new development will be launched in 2021 and will have a combination of60 chic rooms state of art meeting and conference facilities multi purpose banquet hall health and fitness facilities restaurants and cafes overlooking the majestic Rakaposhi Mountains.

Opening of this four star hotel will not only boost economic activity in the area but will also provide prospects for domestic employment. Hashoo Group has always focused on developing and building skill set of the local community while also ensuring that they provide equal employment opportunities to both genders.

Often referred to Heaven on Earth Hunza Valley is enveloped in the Grand Himalayas and the Karakoram Mountain Ranges. The valley is located at the Pakistan China border of Gilgit Baltistan.

Hunza Valley is popular for its snow capped mountains. Many people come to the valley just to get glimpses of the shining ice wall of Rakaposhi Mountain. Hunza s eye catching landscapes rugged and snow capped mountains beautiful lakes and striking meadows make it worth visiting all year long.

For anyone seeking peace and calm Hunza is the place to be. Free from the hustle and bustle of the big metropolis the valley offers a serene environment to relax unwind and recharge. —Online