close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2021

Charred body recovered in Jacobabad

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2021

SUKKUR: A charred body was recovered from an abandoned plot in Jacobabad on Thursday. Reports said the police recovered the body of a youth near Danghar Muhalla of Jacobabad and shifted it to a hospital for post-mortem. The police said an investigation was underway and DNA samples are being collected to get the body recognised. Meanwhile, the incident created panic and fear in Jacobabad city. The police said the accused after killing the youth set on fire his body.

Latest News

More From Pakistan