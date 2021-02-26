Charred body recovered in Jacobabad

SUKKUR: A charred body was recovered from an abandoned plot in Jacobabad on Thursday. Reports said the police recovered the body of a youth near Danghar Muhalla of Jacobabad and shifted it to a hospital for post-mortem. The police said an investigation was underway and DNA samples are being collected to get the body recognised. Meanwhile, the incident created panic and fear in Jacobabad city. The police said the accused after killing the youth set on fire his body.