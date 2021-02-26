Asad meets Afghan president’s envoy

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said peace in Afghanistan was imperative for regional economic development and connectivity and Pakistan would stand firm with an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

“The Afghan peace process would be beginning of an era of peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region,” he said in a conversation with Afghan president’s special representative Omar Daudzai, who met with him in Islamabad along with a delegation. During the meeting on Thursday, Pak-Afghan relations and the political situation in the region and issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The speaker said Pakistan strongly desires a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan which is in the best interest of Pakistan and the entire region. He opined that the parties to the peace process should avail this opportunity and engage constructively for durable peace in Afghanistan. He said positive progression in the peace negotiations depicts the commitment of the Afghan leadership in the peace process. He said there was no military solution to the Afghan issue.

Special Representative Omar Daudzai said government and people of Afghanistan are appreciative of Pakistan’s efforts for peace in Afghanistan.