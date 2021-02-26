close
Fri Feb 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2021

Factory workers call off strike

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2021

HARIPUR: The workers of a local cement industry called off the hunger strike as the Islamabad High Court suspended the order of their reinstatement till the next date.

Islamabad High Court’s judge Justice Babar Sattar in a short order on February 23, 2021 suspended the NIRC’s order issued on December 28, 2020. The single member’s bench of NIRC had ordered the reinstatement of nine workers of the Bestway Cement Factory Hattar with full benefits. The factory had sacked over 100 workers under its downsising plan about 18 months back but nine of them moved the NIRC. The factory administration had through their counsel, Advocate Abdul Rehman Qadir, sought suspension of NIRC’s order.

Following the stay order from the IHC, the protesting workers called off their hunger strike.

Latest News

More From Peshawar