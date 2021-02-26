Action against land grabbers in Bara sought

BARA: The residents of Bar Qambarkhel on Thursday demanded the district administration to take action against land grabbers in Akakhel area in Bara tehsil of Khyber district.

Speaking at a press conference here, the members of Qambarkhel tribe, including Mukaram Khan, Sahib Khan and others, rejected the allegations levelled by Mirkhankhel elders.

“I had bought 120 kanals of land opposite Askari pump on the Frontier Road near Aziz Market in Akakhel from late Sabir Khan, Khadimullah, Mohammad, Lal Mir, Mughal Jan, Nazir Gul and others in 1998,” Mukarram Afridi claimed.

However, he said the people belonging to Mirkhankhel allotted the land to others in 2003, he said, adding, a jirga was held 2004 to resolve the issue.