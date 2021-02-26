Commercial land reclaimed

LAHORE:In connection with the ongoing operation against encroachments by Pakistan Railways, action was taken against illegal occupants and 10 marla commercial land worth Rs10 million was reclaimed. According to press release, the assistant engineer Wazirabad took action against illegal occupants and retrieved 10 marla land where flee market was established. An FIR was also registered against two accused, Bilal Hassan and Muhammad Hassan and they were arrested. Muhammad Nasir Khalili, Lahore divisional superintendent of Pakistan Railways, commended the team which participated in the operation and said that similar operations should be continued.