Singing contest finale held

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council on Thursday held the finale of a singing competition at Alhamra Hall II at Arts Centre, The Mall.

The 16 young singers who were selected for the final round from more than 100 participants from all over Punjab showcased their singing skills during the finale. Ayesha Tariq in Geet and Richael in Ghazal contests secured the first position, Saad Sultan in Geet and Ehsan Ashraf in Ghazal took second, and Pakeeza Lal in Geet and Nafees Ahmed in Ghazal competitions got third position. Both winners of Ghazal and Geet were from Punjab College. Noted singers Hamid Ali Khan, Taranum Naz and Ustaad Abdur Rauf performed duties as the jury.