Permission granted to hold Jashan-e-Baharan

LAHORE:The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Lahore, on Thursday got permission from the district government to hold the annual Jashan-e-Baharan. PHA Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said that Jashan-e-Baharan will start and end with a spectacular display of fireworks. Strict security arrangements will be made for the public during the festival. Special care will paid to implement the corana SOPs. Preparations are underway for more than 10 programmes by the PHA.