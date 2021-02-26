Covid-19 kills seven more as another 319 test positive

Seven more people have died due to Covid-19 and 319 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,322 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Thursday that 8,709 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 319 people, or four per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,987,544 tests, which have resulted in 257,407 positive cases, which means that nine per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 12,102 patients across the province are currently infected: 11,690 are in self-isolation at home, seven at isolation centres and 405 at hospitals, while 367 patients are in critical condition, of whom 48 are on life support.

He added that 307 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 240,983, which shows the recovery rate to be 93.6 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 319 fresh cases of Sindh, 129 (or 40 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 56 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 24 from District Korangi, 20 from District South, 11 from District Central, 10 from District Malir and eight from District West.