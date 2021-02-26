NHA holds e-kutcheri

Islamabad: Member Coordination National Highway Authority (NHA) Asim Amin on Thursday said that Balkasar-Mianwali-Muzaffargarh Road, after federalisation has been given in the control of NHA.

Addressing at E-Kutcheri here, he said NHA now is planning and designing for its upgradation and dualisation, said a press release.

As per directive of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on reaching out to the public through holding ‘Khuli Kutcheris’ by organizations under the government, he addressed the E- Kutcheri through Facebook Page and answered the questions placed by the people all over the country. Asim Amin said in order to provide immediate relief to the travelers NHA is awarding contracts to make these road potholes free.

He said NHA is also working for dualisation of 1264 KM long Indus Highway starting from Peshawar to Jamshoro and Hyderabad.

Indus highway is being completed with the cooperation of Asian Development Bank, he added.

Asim Amin said dualisation of Indus highway will be completed by 2027 it is worth to mention distance of Indus highway is 450 KM less as compared to GT Road (N-5) between Karachi and Peshawar.

He further said that the project of Shahdara Flyover near Lahore possessive great significance and NHA is working for early start of work on this project.

The Flyover will greatly help to overcome traffic congestion there.

Asim Amin hoped that feasibility report of flyover will be completed by June this year and contract would be awarded by November 2021. He further said, as per directive of the Prime Minister Office, complaints regarding overcharging and provision of sub-standard items at motorway service/rest areas are being attended promptly.

To this effect, NHA has formed special teams which raided on the spot and took action against the responsible, he added.

He appealed to the travelers to obtain receipt of shopping and compare the rates shown on receipt with the rates declared by the local administration also displayed there. In case of overcharging complaints may be lodged at the phone numbers provided there. He assured that necessary immediate action will be taken against the defaulters.